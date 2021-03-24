 Skip to main content

ACV Auctions Raises $414M In Upsized IPO At $25 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 6:33am   Comments
  • Wholesale vehicle company ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVApriced the upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 16.55 million shares at $25 per share.
  • The company had previously offered 16.5 million shares at a price between $20 to $22. The approximate gross proceeds amounted to $413.75 million.
  • The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2.48 million.
  • The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ACVA" today.
  • Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Citigroup are the lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities and Jefferies are the book-running managers for the offering.

