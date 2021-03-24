Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect durable goods orders rising 0.8% in February from January's 3.4% increase.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 8:50 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for March is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to rise to 58.9, while services PMI might increase to 59.1.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty for March will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 1:35 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.
