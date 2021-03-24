 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qualcomm Said To Be Developing Android-Based Nintendo Switch Clone
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 24, 2021 1:47am   Comments
Share:
Qualcomm Said To Be Developing Android-Based Nintendo Switch Clone

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) is building a handheld gaming console that resembles a Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) Switch, the Verge reported Tuesday, citing multiple reports. 

What Happened: The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s chips and will be based on the Android mobile operating system made by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google, according to The Verge.

The 5G capable device would reportedly include detachable controllers, an SD card slot, and run Android 12.

On Tuesday, XDA editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman tweeted some details about the device and said it could have a 6000 mAh battery and support a fan. According to Rahman, the device will sport a 6.65-inch Full HD+ display. 

Rahman was not sure if the device would end up being aimed at consumers, as per a separate tweet. 

Why It Matters: The slated price for the device is said to be $300, which is akin to a Nintendo switch, noted the Verge. 

This month, it was revealed that Nintendo has plans to upgrade its Switch console with larger Samsung OLED displays in 2021 in order to boost holiday sales.

Nintendo intends to keep pitching its Switch consoles against the latest devices from Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). 

The Switch-maker has raised its FY 21 outlook for sales from 24 million units to 26.5 million units for the console.

Price Action: Qualcomm shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $132.52 on Tuesday and gained almost 0.2% in after-hours trading. On the same day, Nintendo OTC shares closed 0.88% higher at $73.70.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM + NTDOY)

More Nintendo Characters Are Coming To 'Pokémon Go'-Styled Mobile Games
Nintendo Targets Upgraded Cost-Effective Nvidia Graphics Chip In 2021 Switch
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
This Day In Market History: Capital Cities Buys ABC
Exclusive: Airspan's CEO On Why The Company 'Defines The Terms' Of 5G Revolution
Tencent, Sony Ramp Up Cloud-Gaming Initiative Investment Via Japanese Venture Ubitus: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: eSports Gaming Consoles Nintendo SwitchNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com