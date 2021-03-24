Qualcomm Said To Be Developing Android-Based Nintendo Switch Clone

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) is building a handheld gaming console that resembles a Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) Switch, the Verge reported Tuesday, citing multiple reports.

What Happened: The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s chips and will be based on the Android mobile operating system made by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google, according to The Verge.

The 5G capable device would reportedly include detachable controllers, an SD card slot, and run Android 12.

On Tuesday, XDA editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman tweeted some details about the device and said it could have a 6000 mAh battery and support a fan. According to Rahman, the device will sport a 6.65-inch Full HD+ display.

My source didn't think this was going to be a commercial product, as it would make sense for Qualcomm to simply build a reference design for a gaming phone given how popular they've become in China. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 23, 2021

Rahman was not sure if the device would end up being aimed at consumers, as per a separate tweet.

Why It Matters: The slated price for the device is said to be $300, which is akin to a Nintendo switch, noted the Verge.

This month, it was revealed that Nintendo has plans to upgrade its Switch console with larger Samsung OLED displays in 2021 in order to boost holiday sales.

Nintendo intends to keep pitching its Switch consoles against the latest devices from Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The Switch-maker has raised its FY 21 outlook for sales from 24 million units to 26.5 million units for the console.

Price Action: Qualcomm shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $132.52 on Tuesday and gained almost 0.2% in after-hours trading. On the same day, Nintendo OTC shares closed 0.88% higher at $73.70.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.