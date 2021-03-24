 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Card Doesn't Discriminate Against Women — At Least Not In Terms Of Credit Limit
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 24, 2021 12:21am   Comments
Share:
Apple Card Doesn't Discriminate Against Women — At Least Not In Terms Of Credit Limit

An inquiry has found that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)-branded credit card does not discriminate against women when it comes to the credit limit, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The Apple Card, which is underpinned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), didn't put women at a disadvantage, according to the New York State Department of Financial Services, reported Bloomberg.

“While we found no fair lending violations, our inquiry stands as a reminder of disparities in access to credit that continue nearly 50 years after the passage of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act,” said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda Lacewell, as per Bloomberg.

The department however reportedly found deficiencies in Goldman’s customer service and faulted it for undermining consumer trust due to perceived opacity. 

“The problems might have been prevented by better management of the product’s roll-out,” said the New York regulator in its report.

A Goldman spokesperson said the bank remained “committed to providing fair and equal access to credit,” Bloomberg reported.

Why It Matters: The inquiry dates back to Nov. 2019 after a viral tweet from a tech entrepreneur alleged gender discrimination, noted Bloomberg. 

The tweet garnered a response from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who said he had observed a similar disparity between assigned credit limits.

On Tuesday it was reported that Apple was sued for its “Butterfly” keyboards, which contain a mechanism that allegedly fails due to exposure to minute amounts of dust or debris.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $122.54.

Read Next: Apple CEO Tim Cook To Testify Alongside Epic's Sweeney In 'Fortnite' Trial

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

The Dow Jones Plunged Today. Here's Why.
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Analyst Ratings for Apple
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Apple
Unhappy Anniversary: A Year After Pandemic Collapse, Market Looks Ahead To Q1 Earnings
Why Amazon And Apple Are Proof US Equities Aren't In A Bubble
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Card credit Gender EqualityNews Legal Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com