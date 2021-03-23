 Skip to main content

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2021 5:40pm
Gainers

  • At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • ATyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and Q4 sales results.

Losers

  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering.
  • GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

