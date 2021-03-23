Prince Harry Lands New Gig At BetterUp: Report

In his latest foray into the business world, Prince Harry has taken a role at BetterUp, a San Fransisco-based startup company.

What Happened: Prince Harry will join the BetterUp team as chief impact officer, according to a Wall Street Journal report. BetterUp, a coaching, content and care provider, aims to help its clients transform their lives and careers, according to its website.

The move comes on the heels of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s March 7 interview with Oprah where Markle reported she had suffered from mental health issues, including thoughts of suicide, during her time as a member of the royal family.

Why It Matters: The couple were cut off financially from the royal family following their move to North America. Since settling in Montecito, California, they have entered into a number of business endeavors to support themselves.

In 2020, Markle and Prince Harry signed a deal in September with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to produce documentaries, series and films, and in December signed a deal with Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) to produce and host a series of podcasts.

What’s Next: Following in his mother Princess Diana’s footprints, Prince Harry’s role at BetterUp will allow him the opportunity to help others. His responsibilities will include making product strategy and charitable donation decisions and publicly advocating for topics related to mental health, according to the report.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Prince Harry told the Wall Street Journal in an email. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-around better life,” he said.

(Photo: Prince Harry arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Jan. 20, 2020, DFID/Michael Hughes via Wiki Commons)