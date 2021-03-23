 Skip to main content

What's Happening With Zoom, Peloton, MGM And Carnival Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Zoom, Peloton, MGM and Carnival.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher amid strength in stay-at-home names, potentially as a result of renewed lockdown measures in Europe and uncertainty surrounding AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data.

Shares of Zoom and Peloton are both trading higher by about 5%.

Meanwhile, for the aforementioned reasons, shares of re-opening names like MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) are among vaccine distribution-dependent companies getting hammered. 

Amid the uncertainty in Europe, Carnival also announced Monday its Italian Costa Cruise arm will no longer get back to sea on March 27 and instead restart operations on May 1.

Shares of MGM and Carnival are trading lower by 4.3% and 7.9%, respectively.

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

