What's Happening With SPWR Stock And WINT Stock Tuesday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $42 to $32 per share.

SunPower is a vertically integrated solar module manufacturer and systems installer. The company's modules derive from crystalline silicon technology and possess the industry's highest conversion efficiencies.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) shares are trading lower after the company announced the pricing of its $30 million public offering at $3.25 per share.

Windtree Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases. Its technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant and novel drug delivery technologies that deliver aerosolized KL4 surfactant without invasive procedures.

