Boatim Names Mario Beckles As Florida Finance Chief
- Digital marketplace for buying and selling boats and yachts, Boatim Inc (OTC: BTIM) announced the appointment of Florida-based Mario Beckles as a director and CFO effective April 1, 2021.
- Mario succeeded Benjamin L. Salter, who is based in Europe faces continued international travel restrictions. The company preferred a U.S domiciled leader to focus on the scaling of Boatim’s U.S. market presence.
- Salter would focus on strategic business development and operations in Europe.
- Price action: BTIM shares traded higher by 1.85% at $0.54 on the last check Tuesday.
