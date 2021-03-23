 Skip to main content

Boatim Names Mario Beckles As Florida Finance Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
  • Digital marketplace for buying and selling boats and yachts, Boatim Inc (OTC: BTIMannounced the appointment of Florida-based Mario Beckles as a director and CFO effective April 1, 2021.
  • Mario succeeded Benjamin L. Salter, who is based in Europe faces continued international travel restrictions. The company preferred a U.S domiciled leader to focus on the scaling of Boatim’s U.S. market presence.
  • Salter would focus on strategic business development and operations in Europe.
  • Price action: BTIM shares traded higher by 1.85% at $0.54 on the last check Tuesday.

