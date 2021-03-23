9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HGEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $7.50 $104.0K 9.1K 2.3K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $35.50 $25.2K 2.5K 2.2K TLRY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/26/21 $22.50 $30.0K 154 979 SIEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $7.50 $81.0K 6 900 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $139.00 $155.3K 3 655 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $170.00 $32.9K 8.7K 494 SRNE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $8.00 $25.7K 54 439 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $75.00 $177.9K 27 438 APHA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $19.00 $61.0K 55 260

• For HGEN (NASDAQ:HGEN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1734 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 9122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $35.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 2524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIEN (NASDAQ:SIEN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 79 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.3K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 8773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRNE (NASDAQ:SRNE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 326 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 178 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 438 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.9K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.