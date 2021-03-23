10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $160.00 $32.0K 3.9K 16.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $42.00 $27.1K 3.2K 12.0K GSX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $130.00 $28.6K 9.8K 8.6K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $67.50 $293.0K 23.4K 8.3K TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/26/21 $720.00 $59.2K 5.9K 5.3K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $25.50 $52.2K 1.7K 4.5K FNKO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $17.50 $69.5K 357 1.1K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $65.00 $35.4K 30.2K 584 M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $20.00 $37.3K 1.1K 578 LEAF CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $8.00 $30.2K 125 505

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 3951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 3292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 681 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 9848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 761 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $293.0K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 23420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 5907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $25.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 1712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FNKO (NASDAQ:FNKO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 357 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 30224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 377 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 1167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEAF (NYSE:LEAF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.