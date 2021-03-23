10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/26/21 $123.00 $42.9K 19.0K 33.2K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $301.9K 21.5K 5.2K FEYE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $22.00 $33.7K 2.3K 5.1K LASR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $30.00 $240.6K 241 4.2K BB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $11.00 $38.7K 4.8K 4.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $62.50 $64.9K 13.7K 3.4K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $37.00 $51.5K 1.8K 2.8K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $90.00 $134.1K 22.4K 2.7K MVIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $17.00 $154.1K 1.6K 1.1K ALLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $20.00 $36.0K 546 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 19050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 304 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 603 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $301.9K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 21591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FEYE (NASDAQ:FEYE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 2301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LASR (NASDAQ:LASR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1719 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.6K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BB (NYSE:BB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 805 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 4819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 508 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.9K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 13782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 491 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 447 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 22491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 376 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.1K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALLT (NASDAQ:ALLT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

