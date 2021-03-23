 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:

 

 

During Tuesday's morning trading, 67 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) rallied the most, trading up 164.97% to reach its new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares broke to $370.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock hit a yearly high price of $293.43. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.68 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares hit a yearly high of $182.57. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $183.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares broke to $32.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares were up 0.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.94.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.20 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.19%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $187.40. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares hit $45.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $193.24.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,353.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares were up 1.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.80 for a change of up 1.71%.
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $176.82. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.54 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.04 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.32. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.47 on Tuesday, moving down 0.99%.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.96 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.77%.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares hit a yearly high of $91.02. The stock traded down 5.21% on the session.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares hit $21.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.71%.
  • At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.61%.
  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.05.
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.36. The stock traded down 2.29% on the session.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.65.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit $20.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.
  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.67%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares set a new yearly high of $64.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
  • Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.56 on Tuesday, moving down 0.07%.
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $27.90. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit $43.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.4%.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.57. Shares traded up 4.41%.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) shares hit $6.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.09%.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TKAT) shares were up 30.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.11 for a change of up 30.64%.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.26. The stock traded up 10.64% on the session.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 10.27%.
  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares broke to $6.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares set a new yearly high of $17.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares were up 13.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.34.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares hit $7.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.42%.
  • Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) shares were up 3.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.70.
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares hit $6.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.92%.
  • Star Group (NYSE:SGU) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.50 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
  • Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) shares were down 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.36.
  • Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.62 on Tuesday, moving up 9.28%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares broke to $12.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.94%.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.51%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE:ETX) shares were down 2.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.45.
  • Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) shares broke to $29.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
  • Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.15. Shares traded up 11.66%.
  • Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.60 with a daily change of up 2.86%.
  • Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.51 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 4.25%.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.10. The stock traded down 7.41% on the session.
  • US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares were up 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.65.
  • Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $42.90. Shares traded up 2.17%.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.31 with a daily change of up 164.97%.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.88. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares were down 4.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.07.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shares set a new yearly high of $5.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.50 with a daily change of up 48.43%.
  • Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.13 Tuesday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares were down 0.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.76 for a change of down 0.46%.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

Related Articles (AOS + AMTX)

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed Speakers
ROCE Insights For Aemetis
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 19, 2021
27 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com