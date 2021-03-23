Why DLPN Stock And BNTC Stock Are Popping Off Today

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares are trading 150% higher after the company announced it launched a non-fungible token (NFT) creation and marketing division.

Dolphin Entertainment produces and distributes digital entertainment content. The company produces digital series and also has a film division dedicated to the production of motion pictures for family audiences.

Benitec Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares are trading higher after a 13G filing showed Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company to roughly 249,000 shares or a 5.2% stake in the company.

Benitec Biopharma Inc is a biotechnology company developing a proprietary therapeutic technology platform that combines RNA interference with gene therapy for providing sustained, long-lasting silencing of disease-causing genes from a single administration.