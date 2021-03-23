 Skip to main content

What's Happening With SNOW Stock And AZN Stock Tuesday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 11:08am   Comments
Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading higher after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $275 per share.

Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. The company's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse.

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading lower after the NIAID said results of the company's COVID-19 vaccine trial may contain outdated information.

Outside of the vaccine, AstraZeneca sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one-third of its sales.

