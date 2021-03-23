 Skip to main content

WiMi Hologram Cloud Raises $83.8M Via Institutional Share Sale In Private Offering At 15% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Hologram Augmented Reality Technology provider WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ: WIMIinked an agreement with institutional investors to sell 11.2 million ADS at $7.5 per unit to raise $83.8 million in gross proceeds under an institutional offering.

  • The offer price signified a 14.7% discount to the March 22 closing price of $8.79.
  • Each unit consisted of one American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing two Class B shares, and 0.4 warrant to purchase one ADS at $8.60 per ADS.
  • The company did not disclose the purpose of the offering and the use of proceeds.
  • FT Global Capital and The Benchmark Company are the exclusive placement agents connected with the offering.
  • The company share prices have climbed 34.2% in the last six months.
  • Price action: WIMI shares are trading lower by 19.7% at $7.06 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

