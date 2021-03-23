Why Netflix's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Netflix's Stock Price And Volume Action

Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 2.93% to a price of $539.19. The stock's volume is currently 1.54 million, which is roughly 42.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.58 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Netflix shares are trading higher after Argus Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $650 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $533.76 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $593.29 and fallen to a low of $332.0.

