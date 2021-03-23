 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Netflix's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Netflix's Stock Price And Volume Action

Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 2.93% to a price of $539.19. The stock's volume is currently 1.54 million, which is roughly 42.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.58 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Netflix shares are trading higher after Argus Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $650 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $533.76 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $593.29 and fallen to a low of $332.0.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2021BenchmarkMaintainsSell
Jan 2021DZ BankUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Moderna, Netflix, Boeing, Apple Or Tesla?
Apple Ordered To Pay $308.5 Million In Patent Infringement Case
How Netflix's 'The Crown' Benefited From Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview
The State Of Streaming In 2021: A Fight For Content And Eyeballs
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Cisco, Vale And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Intraday Update Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IDDA DavidsonInitiates Coverage On12.0
AMATB of A SecuritiesMaintains150.0
PENNGoldman SachsMaintains153.0
DKNGGoldman SachsMaintains87.0
PXDCitigroupMaintains196.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com