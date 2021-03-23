Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in CarLotz's Stock Today

CarLotz's Stock Price And Volume Action

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is currently up 3.59% to a price of $8.24. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.66 million, about 34.14% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.87 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CarLotz shares are trading higher after Barrington Research initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform and announced a price target of $22 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $9.49 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $12.9 and as low as $6.45.

