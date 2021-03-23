 Skip to main content

Analyzing The Price Action In PARTS iD Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:36am   Comments
PARTS iD, Inc. Class A Common Stock's Stock Price And Volume Action

PARTS iD, Inc. Class A Common Stock's (AMEX:ID) stock is trading up 3.9% to a price of $6.69. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 11.38 thousand, about 23.53% of its recent 30-day volume average of 48.36 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: PARTS ID shares are trading higher after DA Davidson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of PARTS iD, Inc. Class A Common Stock's stock was $7.45 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.82 and a low of $4.72 in the past 52 weeks.

Latest Ratings for ID

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Intraday Update Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

