Why ViacomCBS's Stock is Down During Today's Session

ViacomCBS's Stock Price And Volume Action

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is currently down 7.82% to a price of $92.44. The stock's current volume for the day is 7.08 million, which is approximately 35.21% of its previous 30-day average volume of 20.11 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ViacomCBS shares are trading lower after the company announced an offering of $2 billion of Class B common stock and $1 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $63.2 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $101.97 and as low as $10.81.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.