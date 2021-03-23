Why QuantumScape's Stock is Down During Today's Session

QuantumScape's Stock Price And Volume Action

QuantumScape's (NYSE:QS) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 8.5% to a price of $60.22. The stock's volume is currently 4.29 million, which is roughly 25.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 16.51 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: QuantumScape shares are trading lower after the company reported a 13 million share common stock offering.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $52.75 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $132.73 and fallen to a low of $28.63.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.