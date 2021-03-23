My Size Shares Are Trading Lower After Raising $3.3M Via Secondary Share Sale At 19% Discount
E-commerce measurement solutions creator My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) priced 2.6 million shares at $1.26 per share to raise $3.3 million in gross proceeds in a secondary offering.
- The offer price signifies a 19.2% discount to the March 22 closing price of $1.56.
- The offering proceeds would be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The underwriters have a 45-day option to procure additional shares up to 15% of the offering size.
- The company raised $2 million in gross proceeds from another January offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- MYSZ stock has gained 36% in the last year.
- Price action: MYSZ shares traded lower by 20.6% at $1.24 on the last check Tuesday.
