Why Frequency Therapeutics Stock is Trading Lower Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Frequency Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Frequency Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 72.55% to a price of $9.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.93 million, which is approximately 1234.0% of its previous 30-day average volume of 399.22 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Frequency Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company announced the interim FX-322 Phase 2a results showed that four weekly injections did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $43.36 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $58.37 and fallen to a low of $14.5.

