Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Heartland Bancorp

Heartland Bancorp (OTC:HLAN) declared a dividend payable on April 10, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 19, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Heartland Bancorp's stock as of March 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Heartland Bancorp has an ex-dividend date set for for March 24, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.63, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.87% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Heartland Bancorp's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Heartland Bancorp has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on March 24, 2020 the company's payout was $0.57, which has since grown by $0.06. Similarly, Heartland Bancorp's dividend yield in last year was 2.4%, which has since grown by 0.47%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

