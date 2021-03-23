 Skip to main content

Genasys Bags Multi-Year Enterprise Software Services Contract From Major Automaker
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 11:01am   Comments
  • Critical communications systems and solutions provider Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSSbagged an enterprise software services contract from a major automobile manufacturer for its North American operations effective March 15.
  • Genasys Enterprise was deployed at the automaker's production facility and 23 other corporate sites to ensure the delivery of life safety and other critical event notifications to Canada and the 12 U.S. states.
  • Genasys Enterprise delivered notifications during everyday duties and critical business events via voice calls, SMS messages, email, desktop alerts, WhatsApp, and other corporate communication channels. It also offered a user-friendly solution to message transient workers, contractors, and visitors.
  • Genasys Enterprise integrated with active directories and HR, visitor management, and building control systems for full redundancy and high resilience for workforce safety.
  • Price action: GNSS share prices traded higher by 1.96% at $7.29 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: News Tech Media

