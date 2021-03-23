 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Groupon Raises $200M Via Private Institutional Convertible Debt For Refinancing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPNpriced $200 million 1.125% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private institutional placement to raise $193 million in gross proceeds.

  • Groupon also granted the initial note purchasers a 13-day option to procure additional notes up to $30 million.
  • The initial conversion price of $68.12 represented a 30% premium on Groupon’s March 22 closing price of $52.4.
  • The notes would be redeemable after March 20, 2024, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Groupon’s stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period.
  • Groupon planned to partly utilize the offering proceeds to incur the capped call transactions. The remainder proceeds, along with cash on hand, would be used to repay or repurchase the existing 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due April 2022.
  • The company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers to reduce potential stock dilution upon note conversion. The capped call transactions’ initial cap price is $104.80, representing a 100% premium to the March 22 closing price.
  • The company’s cash and cash equivalent amounted to $850.6 million as of December 31, 2020. Convertible senior note balance amounted to $229.5 million.
  • Groupon stock has gained 374% last year.
  • Price action: GRPN shares closed lower by 9.62% at $52.4 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRPN)

Why GRPN Stock And ODT Stock Are Trading Lower Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Cramer Weighs In On McDonald's, Groupon And Facebook
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Groupon's Stock Is Trading Higher By 30% Today
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com