26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Gainers

Gainers

  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) rose 86.2% to $5.94 in pre-market trading. The surge follows Morgan Stanley disclosing in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the markets closed on Monday that it had increased its stake by about 5.2% in the Australian biotechnology company.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares rose 56.3% to $16.22 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Monday. The company, last week, reported the formation of a joint venture with Oravax Medical to develop novel oral COVID-19 vaccines.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) rose 33.3% to $1.48 in pre-market trading.
  • BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) rose 16.7% to $45.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4results. The company announced it will acquire Stirling Ultracold in an all-stock merger.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) rose 31.1% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Monday. The company, last week, announced a $6 million registered direct offering of common shares.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) rose 13.4% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the company presented long-term safety and efficacy data from the first 48 weeks of the open-label extension of the Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial of MYCAPSSA at ENDO 2021.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 12.4% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced the Super Major currently deploying the company's Gemini extended frequency source on a proprietary survey has elected to extend the technology deployment.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 10.9% to $7.87 in pre-market trading. Support.com shares jumped 232% on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) rose 9.9% to $1.33 in pre-market trading. Seanergy Maritime is expected to release its Q4 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
  • StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) shares rose 7.9% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Monday.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 6.2% to $4.93 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Monday.
  • Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) rose 5.8% to $6.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Monday.
  • GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) rose 5.1% to $3.92 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) fell 25.6% to $5.05 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 1.9 million share common stock offering at $5.25 per share.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 22.6% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 20.9% to $43.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced its partner, Roche, has decided to discontinue dosing in the Phase III GENERATION HD1 study of tominersen in manifest Huntington's disease.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 18.6% to $1.27 in pre-market trading. MySize recently highlighted the launch of MySizeID app for Evropeyskiy Mall in Russia.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) fell 8.9% to $6.26 in pre-market trading. Dyadic International shares jumped over 28% on Monday after the company said it would work with Medytox to develop COVID-19 vaccines..
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 8.7% to $1.58 in pre-market trading. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Luokung Technology will not be considered for addition to its indices prior to May 8, 2021.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 8.3% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Leap Therapeutics recently presented its DKN-01 clinical data at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2021 annual meeting for women's cancer.
  • QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 7.5% to $59.45 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 13 million share common stock offering.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 7.1% to $11.61 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Monday.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 7% to $3.69 in pre-market trading. Odonate Therapeutics shares dipped 79% on Monday after the company said it would discontinue development of its Tesetaxel.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 6.3% to $9.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 5 million share common stock offering.
  • MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) fell 5.8% to $42.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) fell 3.6% to $96.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of $2 billion of Class B common stock and $1 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

