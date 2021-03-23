Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Carnival, Microsoft, Disney Or GameStop?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Carnival, Microsoft, Disney and GameStop.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) announced Monday its Italian Costa Cruise arm will no longer get back to sea March 27, and instead restart operations on May 1. Carnival said, "The decision has been taken in consideration of the restrictions still in place in Italy and European countries."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) released findings and considerations from one year of remote work in its Work Trend Index report.

As Microsoft is a leader in the development and licensing of consumer and enterprise software, investors may find the study’s results beneficial to the company’s current and future revenue streams. Some of the key data points Microsoft found from the study included:

73% of workers surveyed want flexible remote work options to continue

Remote job postings on LinkedIn increased more than five times during the pandemic

Over 40% of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year and 46% are planning to move now that they can work remotely.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares were trading higher Monday after Truist Securities reiterated its Buy rating and $195 price target.

Traders and investors should know Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park are planning to officially reopen to the public on April 30, with limited capacity.

Video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to report earnings Tuesday afternoon, and it could prove to be a "day of reckoning," according to Circle Squared Alternative Investments CEO Jeff Sica.