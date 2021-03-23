 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mastercard, SoftBank And Leading Companies Seek G7 To Create Global Tech Body: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

A group of companies, including Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF), and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM), sought the G7’s assistance to create a new body to assist member states in tackling tech issues ranging from cross-border data transfers, artificial intelligence regulation to cybersecurity, the Financial Times reports.

  • The 25 companies included payment providers Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Nexi SpA (OTC: NEXPF) (OTC: NEXXY), carmakers Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM), and Mercedes and healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK).
  • “We believe a similar forum to the FSB is urgently needed to prevent fragmentation and strengthen international co-operation and consensus on digital governance issues. There is a window of opportunity right now to strengthen collaboration,” said the president of strategic growth for Mastercard, Michael Froman.
  • The initiative was focused on promoting trust in new technologies while avoiding deviating industry standards following the intensification of the global internet rules.
  • The Data and Technology Forum would provide recommendations on the global coordination of tech governance.
  • Data flows have posed an increasing challenge for G7 countries lately. Last year, the European Court of Justice struck down Privacy Shield that allowed U.S. companies to receive E.U. data. Questions remained around approaches to technology ethics despite government collaborations in areas ranging from autonomous weapon systems to algorithmic bias.
  • Price action: SFTBY shares closed higher by 0.77% at $45.55 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MA + SFTBY)

Why The Current Bitcoin Rally Is Just A Stepping Stone
DOJ Probes Visa Over Alleged Anti-Competitive Debit-Card Practices: WSJ
SoftBank-Backed Didi Fast Tracks IPO Plans At Higher Valuations: Bloomberg
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: General Motors, Mastercard And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
The Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card Spending
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial TimesNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com