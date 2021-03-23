 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 5:16am   Comments
Share:
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares surged 231.8% to close at $7.10 on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 78.1% to close at $14.64.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) climbed 65.1% to close at $49.00.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares jumped 38.6% to close at $18.02. Summer Infant, last week, reported a Q4 loss of $1.59 per share.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 33.4% to close at $5.07.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) climbed 32.3% to close at $5.29 after gaining over 46% on Friday.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) gained 31.6% to close at $164.87 after Barclays maintained its Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $58 to $110 per share.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) surged 30.9% to close at $4.32.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 28.9% to close at $6.87 after the company said it would work with Medytox to develop COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 25.5% to close at $9.25.
  • Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) rose 24.7% to close at $6.52 as traders circulated the stock as a potential Non-Fungible Token play.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) gained 24.2% to close at $14.19.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) climbed 23.7% to close at $9.56.
  • Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares gained 23.2% to close at $2.02.
  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 22.5% to close at $24.22.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) rose 21.2% to close at $4.00.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) gained 20.1% to close at $3.40.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) climbed 18.2% to close at $2.86. Marker Therapeutics shares climbed over 34% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $6 price target.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 17.5% to close at $3.63.
  • Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) climbed 17.5% to close at $24.08.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) gained 14.7% to close at $12.40 as the company disclosed that is has signed a collaboration agreement with Billon Group, a provider of the Unified Enterprise DLT.
  • Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) gained 14.6% to close at $25.77. Goldman Sachs assumed Radius Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $33.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) jumped 14.3% to close at $59.74. Viant Technology released quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
  • Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) gained 13% to close at $6.24.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 12.7% to close at $3.90. Acer Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 12% to close at $2.33 after climbing over 11% on Friday.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) gained 11.3% to close at $21.01. The company last week reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares rose 11.1% to close at $249.09 after Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) announced plans to buy the company in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 10.3% to close at $12.35. The company recently announced its subsidiary entered into the NFT market.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 8.5% to close at $50.75.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares gained 8.5% to close at $1.15 after declining more than 5% on Friday.
  • StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) rose 7.4% to close at $2.92.
  • Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) rose 7.4% to close at $5.93 after jumping over 12% on Friday.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares tumbled 79.2% to close at $3.96 on Monday after the company said it would discontinue development of its Tesetaxel.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 47.8% to close at $10.15 as Reuters reported that China is mulling bring e-cigarette regulation in line with traditional tobacco products.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) dropped 20.9% to close at $10.95.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 18.6% to close at $1.14 after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) dipped 17.4% to close at $1.85. SuperCom last week announced that it won a Covid-19 quarantine compliance project contract with the Israeli government valued at roughly $3 million per month in recurring revenue.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) dropped 17.3% to close at $22.55 as the company announced initiation of dosing in Phase 1 clinical trial of TERN-501, its THR-beta agonist in development for the treatment of NASH.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) dipped 17.1% to close at $9.38.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 16.8% to close at $10.01 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 16.8% to close at $22.97.
  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) tumbled 15.8% to close at $53.98.
  • Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) dipped 14.7% to close at $13.09.
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) dropped 14.6% to close at $23.51. Kaspien, last week, announced a $13.5 million bought deal offering of common stock.
  • Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) fell 14.4% to close at $51.51.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) tumbled 14.2% to close at $7.93.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) fell 13.9% to close at $38.14. Olema Pharmaceuticals last week posted a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
  • SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) dropped 13.8% to close at $12.24.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares fell 13.7% to close at $9.14.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dropped 13% to close at $4.64.
  • Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) fell 12.5% to close at $13.43.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 12.3% to close at $1.99. SenesTech shares jumped 35% on Friday after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dropped 11.3% to close at $12.70.
  • Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) fell 11.2% to close at $5.21. ZOVIO reported the departure of CEO Andrew Clark from the company.
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 11.1% to close at $4.88 amid weakness in the Turkish stock market following President Erdogan's firing of the head of the country's central bank.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 10.3% to close at $12.49.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 7.7% to close at $23.19. Tuya, last week, priced its IPO at $21 per share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC + ACER)

Microsoft Said To Be In Discussions To Acquire Discord For Over $10B
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Acer Therapeutics's Price Action Today
Return On Capital Employed Overview: AMC Entertainment Hldgs
Acer Therapeutics Enters Into ACER-001 Development Pact With Relief Therapeutics
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com