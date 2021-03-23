 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 4:13am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • The current account report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a $178.5 billion gap in the third quarter, a deficit of $186.4 billion is expected for the fourth quarter.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect new home sales declining to an 875,000 annual rate versus January's 923,000.
  • The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise to 15 in March from previous reading of 14.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 10:10 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 1:25 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:45 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 3:45 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com