Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The current account report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a $178.5 billion gap in the third quarter, a deficit of $186.4 billion is expected for the fourth quarter.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect new home sales declining to an 875,000 annual rate versus January's 923,000.
- The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise to 15 in March from previous reading of 14.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 10:10 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 1:25 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:45 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 3:45 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 4:20 p.m. ET.
