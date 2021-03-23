Apple's iPhone 13 To Feature Samsung's LTPO Displays: Report

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) so-called iPhone 13 model will feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide or LPTO displays, The Elec reported Monday, citing a UBI Research note.

What Happened: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC: SSNLF) will convert its OLED display manufacturing line dedicated to its largest customer Apple into one that makes LTPO thin-film transistor OLED displays within the first half of this year, according to the report. However, the production capacity of the line will drop to 70,000 substrates per month from the earlier 105,000.

Samsung uses the same technology on its Galaxy Note 20 devices, while Apple uses this technology in the Apple Watch.

The Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly plans to use the displays in its higher-end iPhone 13 devices that are scheduled to be launched later this year.

Why It Matters: The introduction of the new LPTO displays will enable higher refresh rates and lower power consumption on the iPhone 13 devices. LTPO will support variable screen refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 9to5Mac reported earlier this month that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max display will use more power-efficient LTPO technology and add 120Hz support, similar to the ProMotion display on the iPad Pro.

On Monday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated his earlier view that the iPhone 13 will likely have a one terabyte storage option, double that of the highest Pro storage capacity currently available. The device anticipated to launch in September will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all models, as per Ives.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.8% higher on Monday at $123.39.

