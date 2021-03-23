Elon Musk Says The New Tesla S Plaid Is EV Maker's 'Best Car Ever'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk said Monday that the automaker’s Plaid S was its “best car ever.”

What Happened: Elaborating further, the entrepreneur noted on Twitter the vehicle's capability to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds and that it would be seating up to seven people.

It isn't immediately clear if Musk is referring to the Plaid S or Plaid S Plus model.

The new Plaid S is our best car ever. Will be first production car to achieve 0-60mph in under 2 secs & it has four doors & seats up to 7 people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2021

The billionaire entrepreneur also confirmed that he had done a road trip across most of the United States with two adults and five children in a Model S.

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet has given fuel to the possibility that future Model S sedans could feature optional rear jump seats.

Elon just confirmed the new Model S will seat up to 7 passengers. Optional rear jump seats likely as a future option https://t.co/i6Pc5lICFX — Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) March 23, 2021

The regular Model S Plaid is priced at $119,900. This month, Tesla raised the price of the Plaid Plus variant by $10,000 to $149,990. That version of the Model S uses the company’s new 4680 battery cell.

Deliveries of the Model S Plaid Plus have been delayed to the middle of the next year.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.3% higher at $670 on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla