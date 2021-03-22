Ionis, 3D Systems, Unity, BYD, Deere — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Every night, Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have been known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of what the hedge fund bought or sold on Monday.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) Sold 45,982 shares of farm equipment maker, representing about 0.5% of the ETF.

Shares of the Moline, Illinois-based company have risen about 13% since its last quarterly earnings report in February when it lifted its 2021 earnings outlook and reported a more than double surge in its first-quarter profit helped by improving demand for farm equipment and machinery.

Deere stock closed 0.24% lower at $371.59 on Monday and surged 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $392.42 and low of $106.52.

BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDY) (OTC: BYDDF): Sold 26,200 shares of Chinese electric carmaker — in which Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) holds an 8.2% stake, representing 0.04% of the ETF.

BYD makes electric cars, batteries, plug-in hybrids, and fossil-fuel-powered vehicles in China. Its shares, listed on the Hong Kong exchange have fallen about 12% so far this year.

BYDDY shares closed 0.68% higher on Monday. The OTC stock has a 52-week high of $72.91 and low of $9.01.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV): Sold 8096 shares in the California-headquartered defense contractor representing about 0.3% of the ETF.

AeroVironment stock closed 0.23% lower at $119.19 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $143.7 and low of $50.78.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 187,300 shares of the San Francisco-based video software company representing 0.5% of the ETF.

Unity, a leading platform for making mobile, PC and console games, along with creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. It made its public debut in September last year.

Unity closed 0.2% lower at $100.34 on Monday and fell another 0.24% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD): Bought 141,254 shares of printing engineering company, representing about 0.12% of the ETF.

3D shares closed 0.8% higher at $29 on Monday and fell 0.21% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $56.5 and low of $4.60.

Ionis Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ: IONS): Bought 46,225 shares, representing about 0.025% of the ETF. The biotechnology company specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics.

Ionis shares closed 2.6% higher at $55.6 on Monday and fell 20% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $64.4 and low of $39.3.

Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS): Bought 44,373 shares in a protein engineering company representing just about 0.0011% of the ETF.

Codexis shares closed 4.75% higher at $22.50 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $29.6 and low of $8.8.

Ark's active ETFs include ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) and ARK FINTECH INNOVATION ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

