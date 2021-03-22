Academy Awards Telecast Without Host, Reportedly Scrambling For Presenters

The Academy Awards is traditionally Hollywood’s biggest event, with every A-lister and wannabe trying to be seen by their peers and a global audience. This year, however, it seems to be having some problems attracting talent to appear on camera.

Light, Camera, Where’s The Action? This year’s Oscars telecast will be without a host for the third consecutive year, according to Deadline citing unnamed sources.

While the 2019 show was forced to go without a host after comedian Kevin Hart made a late withdrawal amid controversy over his use of anti-gay language in his stand-up comedy, the 2020 show intentionally opted to go without a host – and the broadcast wound up with the lowest ratings for an Oscars show since Nielsen began tracking the numbers in 1974.

Also complicating matters is a continued absence of talent to present the awards. Deadline reported the telecast’s producers planned to have high-profile stars hand out the awards on a rotating basis. But the show is scheduled to air on Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) ABC on April 25 and no presenters have yet to be announced.

The Show Must Go On, But… In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s telecast is scheduled to be held at Los Angeles’ Union Station with only nominees, their guests and presenters in attendance. Some segments of the show will originate from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, and nominees will not be allowed to accept their awards via Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) calls.

The pandemic also forced the Academy to cancel its annual Governors Awards ceremony, which is held separately from the main awards show. The winners of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award who were due to receive their honors during that ceremony, actor/filmmaker Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund, will receive their awards during the telecast.

Bob Hope hosting the 1941 Academy Awards. Photo courtesy Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation Collection, World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum.