8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
Gainers

  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company announced it will acquire Stirling Ultracold in an all-stock merger.
  • Chiasma (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares are trading higher after the company presented long-term safety and efficacy data from the first 48 weeks of the open-label extension of the Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial of MYCAPSSA at ENDO 2021.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the Super Major currently deploying the company's Gemini extended frequency source on a proprietary survey has elected to extend the technology deployment.

Losers

  • Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ: WINT) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 5 million share common stock offering.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares are trading lower after the company announced an offering of $2 billion of Class B common stock and $1 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
  • MP Materials (NYSE: MP) shares are trading lower after the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) shares are trading lower after the company announced its partner, Roche, has decided to discontinue dosing in the Phase III GENERATION HD1 study of tominersen in manifest Huntington's disease.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

