What's Happening With UPST Stock And ROKU Stock Today?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Upstart and Roku.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading higher after Barclays maintained its Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $58 to $110 per share.

Upstart provides credit services via a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired a long-running PBS franchise "This Old House."

Roku is a leading streaming platform in the United States. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.