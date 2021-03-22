10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $2.50 $30.5K 18.4K 3.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $36.00 $27.7K 471 1.0K CRSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $150.00 $165.5K 3.7K 1.0K OCGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $20.00 $39.7K 3.5K 684 CLVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $6.00 $132.9K 288 602 ICUI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $220.00 $92.9K 208 396 ACB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $72.0K 6.8K 372 TAK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $20.00 $35.8K 11.3K 342 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $340.00 $67.8K 462 339 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $62.4K 1.1K 317

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 305 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 611 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 18462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 286 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRSP (NASDAQ:CRSP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 487 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 3747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OCGN (NASDAQ:OCGN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 496 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 3513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLVS (NASDAQ:CLVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 399 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.9K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ICUI (NASDAQ:ICUI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 282 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.9K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACB (NYSE:ACB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 305 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 274 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 6812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAK (NYSE:TAK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 326 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 11363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 151 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.