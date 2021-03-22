Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 136 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)'s stock gained the most, trading up 229.44% to reach a new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.95 Monday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares hit $183.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $269.96. Shares traded up 0.26%.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares were up 1.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.75.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $31.09 with a daily change of up 1.38%.
- Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) shares set a new yearly high of $3.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were down 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.59.
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.42 on Monday, moving up 1.89%.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.70. The stock traded down 0.76% on the session.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $186.43. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,343.91. Shares traded up 0.12%.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $260.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.67%.
- CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.00. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $174.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.1%.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares were up 0.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.50.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares were up 1.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.01.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.79. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares set a new 52-week high of $179.83 on Monday, moving up 0.68%.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares hit $187.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.52%.
- RH (NYSE:RH) shares were up 3.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $536.00.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares were up 6.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $135.37.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $144.46 with a daily change of up 4.25%.
- UGI (NYSE:UGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.84. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.50. Shares traded down 0.57%.
- BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares broke to $112.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $144.17 on Monday, moving up 2.28%.
- Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $89.70 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) shares were up 8.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.47.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) shares were down 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.77 for a change of down 0.95%.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.70 on Monday, moving up 1.32%.
- United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares hit a yearly high of $18.89. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $4.78. Shares traded up 0.99%.
- Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares were down 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.40 for a change of down 1.25%.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $115.84. Shares traded down 2.62%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.37 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 9.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.72.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares hit $29.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- Cubic (NYSE:CUB) shares hit $76.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.93%.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.24. The stock traded down 4.23% on the session.
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares hit a yearly high of $33.97. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) shares were up 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.44 for a change of up 1.78%.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares hit $13.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.89%.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.68. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.90 on Monday, moving up 0.23%.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.90. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares hit a yearly high of $19.30. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.88 on Monday morning, moving up 0.06%.
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.03 on Monday, moving down 0.34%.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares were up 4.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.24.
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares were down 4.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.21.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.41. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares were down 2.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.70.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares hit $32.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.93%.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.40 on Monday, moving up 8.92%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.55 on Monday morning, moving up 11.06%.
- MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.73. The stock traded down 4.04% on the session.
- StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares hit a yearly high of $66.29. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit $63.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.95%.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares set a new yearly high of $78.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares hit a yearly high of $25.75. The stock traded up 13.03% on the session.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares set a new yearly high of $35.68 this morning. The stock was up 3.16% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares broke to $10.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.19. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.38 Monday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- Central Securities Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CET) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.68 Monday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.49 Monday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.90 on Monday, moving down 5.34%.
- Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares were up 7.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.80.
- USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) shares hit $12.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.67%.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares set a new yearly high of $22.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.79%.
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares were up 12.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.87 for a change of up 12.17%.
- American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares broke to $21.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.83%.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares were down 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.41.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.89.
- The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) shares were down 5.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.89.
- Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.66 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
- India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares hit a yearly high of $22.55. The stock traded up 7.91% on the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares set a new yearly high of $24.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.57 with a daily change of up 2.75%.
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) shares hit a yearly high of $14.88. The stock traded down 2.34% on the session.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.74. Shares traded down 3.08%.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.10. The stock traded down 1.56% on the session.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares were down 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.56.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.84 on Monday morning, moving up 1.22%.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.78.
- Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares hit a yearly high of $29.50. The stock traded down 2.63% on the session.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.32. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
- Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.92%.
- Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) shares were down 4.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.33 for a change of down 4.79%.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.7%.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.37 with a daily change of up 11.83%.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.74%.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.51. The stock traded down 1.83% on the session.
- First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.77. The stock traded down 1.03% on the session.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.77 on Monday morning, moving down 2.57%.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.25 with a daily change of up 10.06%.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) shares were up 8.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.88.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.23%.
- Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.74. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.80.
- Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) shares broke to $73.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.69%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE:ETX) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.80 on Monday, moving up 3.79%.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.13. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.87. Shares traded up 0.48%.
- Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.40. Shares traded up 1.08%.
- Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.88 on Monday morning, moving up 3.71%.
- Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) shares were up 4.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.91 for a change of up 4.21%.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares were up 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.18.
- Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Monday, moving up 0.34%.
- Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.60. The stock traded down 1.72% on the session.
- SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) shares were up 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.00.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.43 with a daily change of up 10.4%.
- California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares hit $17.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.25%.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.45. The stock was up 229.44% for the day.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.00 on Monday, moving up 5.63%.
- Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) shares broke to $18.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.28%.
- Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares hit $23.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.77%.
- Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares were up 4.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.62.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.66 Monday. The stock was up 3.73% for the day.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares broke to $15.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 12.96%.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.06 Monday. The stock was up 6.36% for the day.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Monday, moving up 4.78%.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit a yearly high of $5.94. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares hit a yearly high of $31.96. The stock traded up 3.13% on the session.
- Voya International High (NYSE:IID) shares hit $5.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares hit $17.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares broke to $12.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.67 on Monday, moving up 19.6%.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.50 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.
