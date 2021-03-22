Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 136 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:DUOT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)'s stock gained the most, trading up 229.44% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.95 Monday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.