What's Happening With HOFV Stock Today?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares are trading higher Monday morning on continued momentum as the stock is being circulated as a potential NFT play.

As a resort, entertainment and media company dedicated to professional football, the company has been referred to as "the Disneyland for football" — a good reference given CEO Michael Crawford's 25 years of experience at Walt Disney Co and four years at Four Seasons.

The National Football League is the most-watched and most profitable professional sports league, Crawford said recently as a guest on Benzinga's "Power Hour" show. Read More