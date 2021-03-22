What's Happening With ATOS Stock And FAMI Stock Monday?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares are trading lower after the company announced it priced its $50 million registered direct offering at the market.

Atossa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. The company focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions.

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 6.47 million share offering at $1.15 per share.

Farmmi acts as a supplier of agricultural products. The company mainly focuses on processing and selling various categories of agricultural products.

Farmi supplies mushroom products indirectly to foreign customers such as supermarkets through Chinese distributors and internationally including the USA, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.