Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Snap, Pinterest, GameStop Or Tesla?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 9:10am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Snap, Pinterest, GameStop and Tesla.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower after Bank of America downgrades from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $78 to $67.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading lower after Bank of America also downgrades Pinterest from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $94 to $78.

Whether you’re actively trading or investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) stock, or just in awe of the ride from the sidelines, all eyes will be on the company’s first earnings report since the epic January short squeeze kicked off. Here’s when the report is happening and how you can watch this Tuesday.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after Ark Funds announced a $3,000 price target on the stock by 2025. What Investors Should Know

Posted-In: News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

