 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Liberty TripAdvisor Seeks $300M Via Debt For Preferred Stock Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:

Online travel community Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LTRPAannounced plans to offer $300 million exchangeable senior debentures due 2051 convertible for subsidiary Tripadvisor, Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares under a private offering.

  • Liberty TripAdvisor would utilize the offering proceeds to fund the cash portion of the purchase price for the Liberty TripAdvisor 8% redeemable preferred share buyback in a pending private transaction with an affiliate of Certares Management LLC and other general corporate purposes.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor expected to buyback 40% of the preferred share held by Certares, based on the closing price of TRIP shares on March 19, 2021, under a buyback agreement with Certares.
  •  The preferred shares would be repurchased in exchange for a combination of $92 million value of Tripadvisor shares, net proceeds from a proposed new issuance by Liberty TripAdvisor of exchangeable senior debentures with Tripadvisor shares underlying shares minus $35 million to fund Liberty TripAdvisor's anticipated working capital needs.
  •  The $35 million would be sufficient to fund interest payments expected under the proposed exchangeable debentures through March 27, 2025, and certain transaction expenses.
  • LTRPA and TRIP share prices gained 493% and 282% in last year, respectively.
  • Price action: LTRPA shares closed at $7.47 on Friday. TRIP shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $59.99 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRIP + LTRPA)

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Texas Pacific Land Corp, StoneCo, Virgin Galactic And More
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: preferred stocksNews Offerings Buybacks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com