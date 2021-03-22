22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 97.6% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Support.com reported a merger agreement.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares rose 82% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 32% to $4.56 in pre-market trading. Acer Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 29.1% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after the company presented detailed results from pivotal Phase 3 LOGICS study of RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous cushing's syndrome at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 24% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after the company presented DKN-01 clinical data at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer.
- Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSWL) rose 24% to $4.44 in pre-market trading.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 22.7% to $2.97 in pre-market trading. Marker Therapeutics shares climbed over 34% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $6 price target.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 19.7% to $2.49 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Friday.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares rose 19% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Friday.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares rose 17.2% to $262.80 in pre-market trading after Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) announced plans to buy the company in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 13.7% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 46% on Friday.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) rose 11.4% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Friday.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) rose 10% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Chiasma presented new positive data for MYCAPSSA from Phase 3 Trial MPOWERED™ for the maintenance treatment of acromegaly at ENDO 2021.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 9.7% to $1.34 in pre-market trading. PolarityTE is expected to release quarterly results on March 30.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) rose 7.2% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. Summit Wireless Technologies recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 7.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 27.8% to $14.06 in pre-market trading. RLX Technology is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 26.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 14.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 12.6% to $4.80 in pre-market trading.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 11.9% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. SenesTech shares jumped 35% on Friday after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) fell 11.3% to $26.34 in pre-market trading.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) fell 10.5% to $45.60 in pre-market trading. The Genesis Prize Foundation’s co-founder Stan Polovets stepped down as Chairman of Anchiano Therapeutics.
