Thinking About Buying Stock In Peloton, Zoom, Nio Or Nokia?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock In Peloton, Zoom, Nio Or Nokia?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Peloton, Zoom, Nio and Nokia.

Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick interviewed Kevin O’Leary on the “Raz Report” last week. Among the topics discussed were the reasons why O’Leary owns certain stocks.

During the discussion, O’Leary said he starts every morning by getting on his bike from Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) and also shared his thoughts on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). Read More or Watch Here

Nio (NYSE: NIO) has signed an agreement with a government infrastructure firm to build battery-swap stations, CnEVPost reported Saturday. Nio Power Beijing, a subsidiary of Nio, signed a five-year agreement with state-owned Beijing Shoufa Industrial and Trading Co to put battery-swap stations along the Beijing Capital Ring Expressway.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) announced Sunday the first 5G standalone Radio Access Network sharing network in South East Asia. The company has been selected by Antina, a joint venture formed by mobile network operators M1 and StarHub, following a competitive tender process, to deploy 5G SA networks across Singapore.

Nokia says they will provide equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio and CloudRAN solution to build the Radio Access Network (RAN) for the 5G SA infrastructure, utilizing the 3.5GHz spectrum band.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

