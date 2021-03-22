Google's Next Billion Users Leader Announces April Departure: TechCrunch

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Next Billion Users initiative and the company’s payments business leader, Caesar Sengupta, would be departing next month after being with the company for fifteen years to focus on personal entrepreneurship, TechCrunch reports.

Sengupta had been based in Singapore and recently worked as VP and GM of payments and the Next Billion Users initiative at Google. After starting at Google in 2006, he worked on Google Pay and ChromeOS.

Google also made several investments in Asian start-ups under Sengupta’s leadership, including Bangalore-based delivery start-up Dunzo, Indonesian ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek, Android lock screen developer Glance, and popular news and entertainment app Dailyhunt.

