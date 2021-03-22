 Skip to main content

50 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 3:27am   Comments
Gainers

  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares climbed 47.7% to close at $7.86 on Friday after the company announced its Rubraca significantly improves PFS versus chemotherapy in patients with later-line ovarian cancer associated with a BRCA mutation.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) climbed 46.5% to close at $4.00 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resorts responded to trader speculation that company’s stock is play on non-fungible tokens, tells Benzinga, 'We are aware of the NFTs and working to understand them better.'
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) jumped 36.6% to close at $16.12.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares gained 35.1% to close at $2.27 after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 34.4% to close at $2.42 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $6 price target. The company’s CEO Peter Hoang reported purchase of 142,857 shares, while Director John Wilson also reported purchase of 1,714,285 shares in Form 4 filing.
  • Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) rose 32.2% to close at $26.44 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
  • StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) climbed 32% to close at $2.72.
  • Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 31.5% to close at $15.35.
  • Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE: AE) rose 27.8% to close at $37.54. Adams Resources & Energy, ealier during the month, reported Q4 results.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) gained 27.8% to close at $13.85.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares jumped 27.7% to close at $11.20. ZK International recently announced its subsidiary, xSigma, entered into the NFT market with the launch of its "NFT" platform on Ethereum and Polkadot blockchains.
  • Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) gained 25.6% to close at $5.70 after climbing over 6% on Thursday.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) climbed 25.4% to close at $21.32 after pricing its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 24.4% to close at $10.14 after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
  • Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) gained 23% to close at $15.35.
  • AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) climbed 21.1% to close at $23.00 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 20.8% to close at $28.81 following multiple positive news items this week. The stock spiked higher Friday after Steve Weiss On CNBC discussed the stock.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) jumped 19.2% to close at $3.11.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) gained 18.1% to close at $32.83.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) surged 18% to close at $10.01. Gevo, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) climbed 17.1% to close at $21.02.
  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) gained 16.6% to close at $30.66. Luminar said it sees FY20 sales of $14 million.
  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) surged 16% to close at $5.50.
  • Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) gained 15.9% to close at $3.71.
  • Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) surged 15.6% to close at $11.14.
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) gained 15.2% to close at $10.15 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $20 per share.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) surged 14.6% to close at $3.92. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $29 to $25.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 14.6% to close at $18.36.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 13.8% to close at $14.06. Taoping recently highlighted the launch of digital culture business division that covers the company’s new media and education business.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) climbed 13.2% to close at $7.37 after dipping over 22% on Thursday.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) rose 12.5% to close at $11.43 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens.
  • Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) gained 12.3% to close at $13.40.
  • HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCHC) rose 8.9% to close at $4.06.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) rose 6.1% to close at $279.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong FY21 EPS guidance.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

 

Losers

  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares tumbled 62% to close at $1.98 on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company said its lead drug candidate Tilsotolimod failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial for anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma. JP Morgan and HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock to Neutral.
  • NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) fell 21.4% to close at $4.01 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of units at $4.50 per unit.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 17.5% to close at $10.81. WISeKey shares jumped 64% on Thursday after the company announced NFTs for digital identity verification of valuable objects and proof of ownership of digital and tangible assets.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 16.3% to close at $11.36 following Q4 results.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) dropped 13.4% to close at $63.07. ALX Oncology Holdings posted a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
  • Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) fell 13.3% to close at $33.06.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares fell 12.7% to close at $8.22 after climbing more than 73% on Thursday.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 12.3% to close at $3.42 after the company reported a FY20 loss.
  • Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) declined 12.1% to close at $33.95 Praxis Precision Medicine recently reported a Q4 loss of $0.87 per share.
  • LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) dropped 11.1% to close at $3.27 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
  • Raven Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: RAVN) dropped 10.8% to close at $36.51. Lake Street initiated coverage on Raven Industries with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50.
  • Construction Partners, Inc. (NYSE: ROAD) fell 10.4% to close at $29.36 as the company reported a 2 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) declined 9.8% to close at $4.8550 after reporting Q4 results.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) dipped 8.9% to close at $2.97.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) fell 8% to close at $4.60. PainReform recently issued year-end business update.
  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) fell 4% to close at $137.49. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also announced plans to resume buyback plan in Q4'21.

