Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is likely to increase to 0.72 in February from previous reading of 0.66.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect existing home sales declining at a 6.50 million annual rate in March from 6.690 million annual rate in February.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman is set to speak at 7:15 p.m. ET.
