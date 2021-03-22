Apple Discontinues The 512GB, 1TB SSD iMACs Following Similar Fate Faced By The iMAC Pro

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has discontinued two configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac. The move follows the tech giant discontinuing the iMac Pro.

What Happened: The 512 GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the iMac are no longer available for purchase on Apple’s website, leaving the 256GB SSD and the 1TB Fusion Drive versions as the only options now available for customers, according to a report by MacRumors.

While the 512GB and 1TB SSD options were unavailable for purchase as of last month, it was not clear then if it was due to a component supply issue or permanent discontinuation of the two options, as per the report.

Why It Matters: Apple’s decision to discontinue the two configurations reinforces speculation that the tech giant plans to replace the 27-inch and 21.5-inch versions of the iMac with an all-new redesigned iMac later this year.

Apple introduced the iMac Pro in 2017 but discontinued the product earlier this month following the launch of newer products. The company’s revamped 27-inch iMac is currently the most popular model among professional users, while the Mac Pro is being offered at the high end of the company’s offerings. Apple launched the Mac Pro in 2019.

Apple is now reportedly looking to introduce an all-new range of iMacs that will be powered by next-generation Apple silicon chips, as the tech giant continues to focus on self-reliance for device components and shifts away from using chips made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Apple has already launched the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with its proprietary M1 chips.

Price Action: Apple shares closed about 0.5% lower on Friday at $119.99.

